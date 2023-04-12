April library news

Story Trail Launching In April

A new Story Trail will highlight how exciting reading and the outdoors can be.

BVPL's Story Trail features a unique placement of storybook pages along a local trail.

The project will promote literacy and the beautiful Bella Vista/Bentonville area, said Ashdon Wilson, Bella Vista Public Library's children's assistant.

"The Story Trail will encourage people of all ages to use their imagination and explore the Ozarks," Wilson said. "We hope the Story Trail will encourage you to get out and go for a walk, roll the baby in your stroller and bring your dog."

Wilson first learned of the Vermont-based "StoryWalk" project during a youth services workshop and brought the idea to the Bella Vista community.

Thanks to funding by the Bella Vista Friends of the Library, which generously paid for the book and the signs, the project quickly began to take shape.

Those who go on an adventure will be able to read What Can You Do With a Rock by Pat Miller while trekking through the Ozarks.

Ashdon has teamed with Scott Dirksen, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve Senior Program Manager, for the story's first stop at the south part of the Bella Vista/Bentonville paved trail. Other locations are planned to engage more people.

The project will spark a lot of interest, said Bella Vista Public Library Children and Youth Services Manager Alex Newman.

"The Library is more than just checking out books. We hope it inspires others to learn what the Library has to offer."

Adult Speaker Series

In April, Library staff will kick off a three-part Adult Speaker Series: "Outdoors in Bella Vista."

Each month's presentations will feature embracing the outdoors. Each presentation takes place at 5:30 p.m. Space and parking are limited. Reservations are not required.

Monday, May 1 -- Attracting Pollinators With Plants, Kathy Jeffrey

Monday, June 5 -- Fishing in Bella Vista, Robert Hodgson

STEAM

The monthly STEAM workshop will be on Wednesday, April 26, geared for ages 6-12. The event will be held from 3-5 p.m.

Parents must accompany their kids. Reservations are not required.

Lego Challenge

Join us once a month for our Library Lego Challenge! Patrons are welcome to drop by the Children's Department and create a special Lego design. Our April challenge is garden creatures! The challenge will be available throughout the day on Wednesday, April 12. All ages are welcome.

Teen Advisory Board

The Teen Advisory Board will host "Taco Teen Night" on May 5. Teens ages 13-17 will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy games, snacks and more. Please note: The Library will be closed to the general public during these times for the safety of the teens.

Teen Book Club

A new Teen Book Club, Read Between The Lines, will meet April 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Teens meet on the third Tuesday of each month. This book club is for teens ages 13-17. A copy of the book may be picked up at the Library. Supplies are limited.

Children's Storytimes

Young patrons continue to have fun at our storytimes. Join us at Big Kid Storytime on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Big Kid Storytime is aimed for children ages 6-8 while Preschool Storytime on Fridays at 10 a.m. is best for children ages 0-5. Enjoy a story, craft and making new friends. Storytimes offer weekly themes and crafts. Registration is not required.

The Book Was Better Book Club

This club will meet Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room.

This new book club will entertain the age-old question: Was the book or movie better? Each month, we discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. Join us on Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m. to discuss The Martian by Andy Weir and the movie by the same name. Attendees must be age 18 or older.

True Crime Club

This clubwill meet Thursday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

Join us as we talk about murder, mayhem and disturbing crimes. Bitty Martin will talk about her book, Snake Eyes: Murder in a Southern Town, at the April meeting. After an extensive career in marketing and sales, Martin returned to college to earn a nursing degree (RN) at UALR and began working at UAMS, then in hospital operating rooms across the country. Throughout her varied career and travels, she never forgot her junior high school friend, Cathie Ward, whose tragic death had always been a mystery.

Attendees must be age 18 or older.

The Friends of the Library

Friends of the Library is hosting a Bookstore Sale Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1 Eccleston Lane in Bella Vista.

Volunteers will offer a wide variety of paperback and hardback books for 50 cents each. Funds raised will support various Library programs throughout the year.

Tech Time

Need some tech help? Our monthly Tech Time has now expanded. Call us to make an appointment anytime, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. We'll offer some information and tips for navigating your library account, Libby, Hoopla and more.

To make an appointment or for information, call 855-1753.