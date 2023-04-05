Weekly Vista obituaries for April 5, 2023

Raymond O Gilbert

October 19, 1936 – March 9, 2023

Ray Gilbert, devoted son, loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, coach, teacher, and loyal best friend, most affectionately known as "Coach," went peacefully to his heavenly home on March 9, 2023, after a two-year struggle caused by a fall during the ice storm of February 2021.

Born in Childress County, Texas, October 19, 1936, and reared in Hollis, Oklahoma, Ray was number seven of nine children of Thomas Cawood (T.C.) and Edna Ruth Wortham Gilbert, and the "most inclined" for mischievousness. He loved people and had a life-long curiosity and adventurous spirit.

Ray loved the Lord, and was saved at an early age in the church where his father led choir. He grew up on a farm in Oklahoma and developed a work ethic which served him well throughout life.

In 1954, Ray attended Oklahoma City University and used his basketball skills to obtain a four-year scholarship. During the four years, OCU was rated in the top 10 and played in the NCAA Regional three consecutive years. Ray played against NBA stars, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, and Jim Krebs. Ray was the strong, quiet, and uplifting part of a very successful OCU team. The team brotherhood continues to meet annually to update, encourage and emotionally strengthen each other. Ray completed his bachelor's degree at OCU and finished his master's degree in business from the University of Oregon.

In 1974, Ray married Sue Gast of Warsaw, Indiana and became dad to Sue's two young daughters, Brooke Young and Deidre Sanford.

Upon retirement in 2000, Ray and Sue retired from Northbrook, IL to Bella Vista to care for his brother Dr. Ed Gilbert and wife, Armelda. They became active members of the Bella Vista Welcome Club, Indiana Club, Illinois Club, and a golfing group which continued with Friday morning breakfast "meetings" even when the golfing ended.

After Sue's passing in 2010, Ray met and married Ann Gray from Bella Vista. They enjoyed entertaining friends, dining out, traveling, and planting flowers each spring. He loved accompanying Ann on her business pursuits and became a constant, welcomed, traveling companion. Ray was a loving and caring husband.

Ray was predeceased by his parents, T.C. and Edna Wortham Gilbert, his first wife Sue, brothers; Cawood, Bill, Allen, and Ed, and sisters; Ruth, Joyce, and Mae. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Ann Gray-Gilbert of the home, daughters Deidre Sanford and Brooke Young, brother Lainial (wife Nelda) Altus, OK and sister-in-law Barbara Gilbert, Hollis, OK., and many nieces, nephews, and "greats" whom he cherished, encouraged, and supported in all their endeavors.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at Mildred Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista on May 18, 2023. Visitation 10:00, service 10:30-11:30. A memorial luncheon will be provided in the home immediately after the service. Please RSVP for the luncheon by text 479-903-1203 or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Labre Indian School, PO Box 216, Ashland, Montana 59003 or the St. Joseph Indian School, Chamberlain, SD. www.stjo.org. To sign online guest book please go to www.westfieldchapel.com.

Mary M. Inge

Mary M. Inge, age 99, passed away on January 2, 2023, in San Antonio, TX. Funeral Services will be held graveside at the Bella Vista Cemetery on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 2pm.Mary was the middle child of 7 children to Eva and John Harboldt. She was born in a tent on an oil field near Bristow, Oklahoma.

During WW II, while working at the Pentagon, Mary married and had a daughter. When no longer needed at the Pentagon, Mary and her daughter moved to Oklahoma City. Mary accepted a position with General Mills, Inc. She attended night school to obtain a bachelor's degree in Business and began her career as a Certified Public Accountant.

Mary married a second time in 1963 to Robert (Bob) V. Inge. Around this time, Mary was offered a lead position at the home office of General Mills, and she and Bob moved to Minnesota, where she worked until her retirement in 1983. After that, the couple moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, to enjoy their retirement years.

In retirement, Mary remained active, volunteering as a Stevens Minister at the community's church and as a CPA to complete Bella Vista residents' tax returns.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Marcetté Harvey, San Antonio, TX; sister, Ellen Oakes, Edmond, OK; sister, Jane Finley, Madison, AL; three grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 greatgreat-grandchildren residing in south Texas.

Billy Ray Lowery

Billy Ray Lowery, 79, died March 26, 2023, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born March 4, 1944, in Gideon, Mo., to William and Viola Lowery. He graduated Gideon High School in 1962. He earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State College and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Two months after starting his first job as a physical education teacher in St. Louis County, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Afterward, he continued his career in education teaching at Pierremont Elementary School in St. Louis County for 30 years. He married Ruth Smith of Ironton, Mo., in January 1966 at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He was active in various churches and retired to Bella Vista in 2000 where he enjoyed golfing and working part time on the golf course.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James (and Betty), Winslow (and Ruth, Thelma), Bob (and Cheryl); sister, Alice (and Lloyd); and brother in law, Johnnie Dell.

He is survived by wife of 57 years, Ruth Lowery; sons, Timothy(Denette), Thomas (Yolanda); daughter, Tamah White (Daniel); three granddaughters; sister, Frankie Dell; and brother, Ronnie Lowery and(Nancy).

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at Village Baptist Church, 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

