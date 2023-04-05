Sunday drive

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Leo Blais takes a break from driving his 1935 Ford Traditional Roadster to fill the gas tank of the five-window, flathead V-8 coupe Sunday afternoon. Blais said this is the fifth such Ford he's rebuilt. "Everything you see on here I've done, except for the body work and paint on it," he said. "It's kind of like a passion for me."

