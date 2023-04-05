The Weekly Vista
Sunday drive

by Bennett Horne | April 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista resident Leo Blais takes a break from driving his 1935 Ford Traditional Roadster to fill the gas tank of the five-window, flathead V-8 coupe Sunday afternoon. Blais said this is the fifth such Ford hes rebuilt. “Everything you see on here Ive done, except for the body work and paint on it,” he said. “Its kind of like a passion for me.”

