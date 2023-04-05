Repairs coming to Dogwood Drive

Drivers using the eroding section of Dogwood Drive between the Bella Vista Country Club Golf Course and Little Sugar Creek will soon be able to drive it a little easier after the City Council passed a resolution authorizing repairs to the edge of the road being washed away by the creek.

In its regular session held Monday, March 27, the Council passed a resolution to enter into a contract with Diamond C Construction Co. in the amount of $22,1589.00 -- including a 15% contingency of $33,238.35 -- to repair the portion of Dogwood Drive that's being cut away by the creek due to flooding.

The resolution allows an amendment to the 2023 budget that will cover repair costs.

Dan Downing, with the Bella Vista Street Department, said the erosion began a year ago and that dealing with various engineering firms, as well as various entities involved with overseeing the creek, has slowed the project's start.

"This occurred last April with the major flood that came through and it's taken its course dealing with the engineering outfits," he told the Council during its March 20 work session. "To my knowledge, before I took this over, the first outfit bowed out. Due to the complexities of it being along the creek bed of the Little Sugar, we got a little more in depth dealing with the areas of disturbance and jurisdictional waterways. We've got that all lined out."

In a memorandum sent from Assistant Street Superintendent Karen Hunt to Mayor John D. Flynn and the Council, the project was "not included in the 2023 Capital budget plan due to the complexities involved."

She continued, "This project is unique in that it directly affects the Little Sugar Creek, requiring environmental studies and permitting above and beyond what a typical street repair would require.

"In today's economy, there have been price increases in nearly every market; raw materials, labor, etc." she wrote. "Due to all these factors we were unable to obtain an accurate estimate of costs for budgeting purposes."

Diamond C Construction Co. submitted a bid of $221,589 and Curtis Construction Co. submitted a bid of $284,253. Diamond C Construction was the low bidder by $62,664.

Downing told the Council the work will include bank stabilization and roadway repair.

"The roadway will actually be replaced with a stem wall and six-inch concrete rather than asphalt to prevent further erosion," he said. "The intent of the repairs is (for the bank and road) to be able to handle the storm surge for a long time coming like we did in the prior section."

The street department corrected an earlier erosion issue on Dogwood Drive. When asked by Flynn if the current stretch would withstand the upcoming repairs, Downing said, "The lower section we did in the same format has not had a problem since, and that was done in 2013."

Downing said according to the contract, once work begins it has to be "substantially completed within 60 days and fully completed within 75."

He added, "It's been a big topic for us with the citizens between the upper and lower sections, especially during winter weather."