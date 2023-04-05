RELIGION: Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong

Being from Arkansas I never thought of myself as a hillbilly but have been called one, more times than I care to remember. With that in mind I came across some old "hillbilly" sayings that I would like to share:

Your fences need to be horse-high, pig-tight and bull-strong.

Keep skunks, bankers and politicians at a distance.

Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.

A bumble bee is considerably faster than a John Deere tractor.

Words that soak into your ears are whispered, not yelled.

The best sermons are lived, not preached.

If you don't take the time to do it right, you'll find the time to do it twice.

Don't corner something that is meaner than you.

Don't pick a fight with an old man. If he is too old to fight, he'll just kill you.

It don't take a very big person to carry a grudge.

You cannot unsay a cruel word.

Every path has a few puddles.

When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.

Don't be banging your shin on a stool that's not in the way.

Borrowing trouble from the future doesn't deplete the supply.

Most of the stuff people worry about ain't never gonna happen anyway.

Don't judge folks by their relatives.

Silence is sometimes the best answer.

Don't interfere with somethin' that ain't botherin' you none.

Timing has a lot to do with the outcome of a rain dance.

If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop diggin'.

Sometimes you get, and sometimes you get got.

The biggest troublemaker you'll ever have to deal with watches you from the mirror every mornin'.

Always drink upstream from the herd.

Good judgment comes from experience, and most of that comes from bad judgment.

Lettin' the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than puttin' it back in.

If you get to thinkin' you're a person of some influence, try orderin' somebody else's dog around.

Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, you'll enjoy it a second time.

Most times, it just gets down to common sense.

Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly. Leave the rest to God.

