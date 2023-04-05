The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

POA candidates talk amenities, assessments

by Bennett Horne | April 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

On Monday, April 10, ballots will be sent to all members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for its annual Board of Directors election. Three seats will be open so members can place three votes. Votes can be mailed in or recorded online. The election ends with the annual membership meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at Lakepoint Events Center.

Print Headline: POA candidates talk amenities, assessments

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Quorum Court endorses tax back program for Camden Timbers
by Bradly Gill
Gene Morton details Ruby Snider Ministries food bank at Lions Club
by Bradly Gill
Bill cutting Arkansas' top individual income tax rate, top corporate income tax rate on its way to Sanders
by Michael R. Wickline
Prison guard gets job back after fired for anti-Muslim meme
by The Associated Press
Making Magic
by Michael Hanich
ADVERTISEMENT