The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | April 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This weeks Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Bannon, a husky who is 2-3 years old. Bannon is housebroken and will be neutered on April 10 and microchipped before leaving for his forever home. He's good with other dogs who are nice to him and is up to date on his vaccinations. Bannon's adoption fee is $75. For more information on Bannon, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

