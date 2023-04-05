Parker looking for transparency

Efficiency and transparency are the issues that convinced Bradley Parker to run for the Property Owners Association board.

"I've got kids and I want to make sure this thing stays alive and is healthy and thriving," he said.

Parker, a Walmart category advisor, has lived in Bella Vista since 2018. He's spent time on the POA website, but said he can't find specific information about each amenity.

"You see total amounts, but there's not enough details. We don't know what expenses go in to the restaurants. The only people who know is the board -- maybe the board members don't know," he explained.

The next POA amenity will be another restaurant, he said, referring to the space at Kingswood where Papa Mike's has operated. When the owner announced he was retiring, the POA administration started making plans to take over the space.

"The next amenity we should have is one that we can afford." he said.

Parker likes the idea of more trails under certain circumstances. While trails bring people to Bella Vista and that's important, not everyone is in favor of them.

"What's important to me is that people receive communications about those things. People who are being impacted should be notified. Then the ball's in their court," he said. A mailer would be an efficient way to let people know where trails are planned, he said.

POA expenses have gone up over the past few years, he said, and he believes the POA can be more efficient with its funds.

He is not in favor of assessment increases.

"There are better ways to raise funds," he said.

One problem with raising assessments is that people don't like it.

"It drives a wedge into our community," he said, especially when only improved property owners have to pay the increase. He doesn't believe that regular increases are sustainable.

"There are a lot of senior citizens who are living on social security and not using amenities," he pointed out.

Each increase in assessment fees devalues a membership, he said

Instead, he would like to generate funds from the public by raising user fees for non-members and raising the transfer fee when people buy lots.