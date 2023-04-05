Morels are where you find them

Not everyone wandering the woods is searching for spring wild flowers. It's a bounty of morel mushrooms they're after.

April is like Christmas for fans of these tasty edible mushrooms that sprout like magic from the forest floor. Knowing where and when to search, even how to search, can be a mystery for folks new to the hunt.

No telling how many mushroom hunters Melissa Nichols of Pineville, Mo., has helped learn the basics during her lifetime of morel mania. If one could earn a Ph.D. in morel mushrooms, Nichols would have five or six. No mushroom large or small can hide from her hawk-like gaze. She can spot a thumb-sized morel mushroom 50 yards out.

Over the years, Nichols has generously shared her expertise in stories and videos here in NWA Outdoors. We're tagging along on a mushroom hunt with Nichols later this month when they're really popping. The season has just started, so we thought we'd share some tips from the mushroom sleuth herself, "Melissa Jean the Mushroom Queen" gleaned from past stories.

To find mushrooms, find the sycamores, Nichols tells folks. Other hunters focus on ash trees or elms. "I'm a sycamore girl," she says.

In this early part of the mushroom season, which can last into early May, south-facing slopes are the places to look. These hillsides warm earlier than those that face north. Find a south-facing slope with some sycamores and a hunter may find several morels.

Check around dead and dying trees, too. Land that has been burned can yield a bumper crop. Morels like the loamy soil found in creek bottoms. "But morels can appear anywhere, even in gravel and under pine trees," she says.

If hunting on public land, check to make sure regulations allow picking mushrooms. Nichols is a fourth-generation McDonald County, Mo., gal. She knows half the folks who live there and they know her. The mushroom queen has permission to hunt on acres of private land.

"Don't be afraid to ask people if you can hunt on their place," Nichols says. Many are willing, especially if the hunter offers to share some of the bounty.

Warm days after a rain are the prime time to go on safari for morel mushrooms. Nichols says morels really get going when the days get above 60 degrees and the nights above 40. Then it's time to grab a mesh bag and start hunting.

That mesh bag is a vital tool for the hunt. When Nichols adds morels to her bag, microscopic-sized spores fall from the mushroom, through the mesh, and on to the forest floor as Nichols walks slowly through the forest. That will help propagate next spring's crop of morel mushrooms.

Another tip from Nichols is to shake each mushroom there on the spot after it's picked to release those spores, then put it in the mesh bag.

Most important, be sure that mushroom in your hand is a morel and not something toxic. Then there's the cooking. We'll save that for later when Nichols takes us to her secret spots, blindfolded of course.