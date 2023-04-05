Market announces location change

Bella Vista city officials have announced a new name and location for its annual farmers market.

The new Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market, LLC, is moving beginning this season to 1 Mercy Way in the west parking lot of Mercy in Bella Vista and will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays starting April 23.

The market strives to support business partners that promote community involvement and wellness. By moving to Mercy, the market has the opportunity to add 16 vendor spaces as well as utilize green space near the community garden.

Additional benefits of the Mercy sponsorship include reduced vendor fees for the small business vendors and farmers at the market. There are also educational opportunities for non-profits to host booth spaces and present demonstrations.

Seasonal and weekly sponsorship opportunities remain available in the areas of music, special events and commission.

Market shoppers should remember to avoid parking next to the emergency room. Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market will kick off with special events and programs to celebrate the launch of its seventh season. Visit bvfm.org to find out more about the upcoming season and watch for special event announcements.