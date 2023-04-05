The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Free resident tree giveaway set for April 21

by By Cassi Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista | April 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The city of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 21, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane.

This will be a drive-thru event.

Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon, or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.

Print Headline: Free resident tree giveaway set for April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT