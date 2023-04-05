Free resident tree giveaway set for April 21

The city of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 21, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane.

This will be a drive-thru event.

Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon, or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call Community Development at 479-268-4980.