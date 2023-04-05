Fosdick working to protect common property

Sandy Fosdick was first elected to the Property Owners Association board in 2020 and is now running for a second three-year term. She's also a regional underwriting specialist for Shelter Insurance. Earlier in her career, she owned her own insurance agency and served as president of a chapter of Women in Sales and Business. She was named Insurance Woman of the Year.

A POA member since 1993, Fosdick first got to know Bella Vista while visiting with family starting in 1975.

Her platform revolves around preserving both the POA amenities and the area's natural beauty. While Fosdick enjoys all water sports, she believes the lakes should remain private because of the small size.

"I feel 100 miles of soft trails is sufficient," she said recently. Because she was out of town on business, Fosdick answered questions from The Weekly Vista via email. "We really need some flat paved trails for walking. I have never been nor am I now in favor of licensing our land."

The trails are partly on common property. Since governing documents won't allow the POA administration to sell common property without a vote by the entire membership, a "licensing agreement" was adopted as the trails were built.

"The next amenity the POA needs is an archery range," she said. The board has heard from members who have asked for an archery range.

Answering a question about possible assessment increases, Fosdick said, "It's too early to determine when the next assessment will be necessary. If expenses continue to rise as fast as they have the past couple years in this bad economy we may have no choice. However, if revenue rises faster as more and more members use amenities, maybe not. Plus, with the building boom, every property converted from unimproved to improved is an increase in revenue. Lastly, while our employees do a great job with the tools they have, we can reduce expenses with better software. Many factors have to be analyzed."