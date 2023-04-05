Early ‘airport’ in Bella Vista

The following article was printed in the May 29, 1930 edition of the Benton County Herald of Bentonville:

ARKOMA Airways will serve Bella Vista

Bella Vista, this season, will operate a transportation by air service.

These planes will operate between Bella Vista and Dallas, Fort Worth, Hot Springs, Joplin, Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Henrietta, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Okmulgee, and Tulsa. The schedule will be either one way or for the round trip. These places are within 300 miles of Bella Vista.

Sight-seeing trips over Bella Vista and surrounding territory will be $3.00 per passenger.

All pilots carry Federal Transport licenses, and the entire equipment will be thoroughly inspected daily, with safety, comfort and enjoyment guaranteed.

The Curtis Robin monoplane used in this service is an identical sister of the one holding the 420-hour endurance record over Lambert Field, St. Louis, Mo. The Buhl air sedan is an identical sister plane of the Spokane Sun God, the first to make a coast to coast round trip without landing.