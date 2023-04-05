The Weekly Vista
Early ‘airport’ in Bella Vista

by Special to The Weekly Vista | April 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
Submitted photo by the BV Historical Museum There were few places in Northwest Arkansas to land an airplane in the 1930s, so the Linebarger Brothers decided their 9-hole golf course could be used and they set up "Arkoma Airways" for that purpose.

The following article was printed in the May 29, 1930 edition of the Benton County Herald of Bentonville:

ARKOMA Airways will serve Bella Vista

Bella Vista, this season, will operate a transportation by air service.

These planes will operate between Bella Vista and Dallas, Fort Worth, Hot Springs, Joplin, Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Henrietta, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Okmulgee, and Tulsa. The schedule will be either one way or for the round trip. These places are within 300 miles of Bella Vista.

Sight-seeing trips over Bella Vista and surrounding territory will be $3.00 per passenger.

All pilots carry Federal Transport licenses, and the entire equipment will be thoroughly inspected daily, with safety, comfort and enjoyment guaranteed.

The Curtis Robin monoplane used in this service is an identical sister of the one holding the 420-hour endurance record over Lambert Field, St. Louis, Mo. The Buhl air sedan is an identical sister plane of the Spokane Sun God, the first to make a coast to coast round trip without landing.

  photo  Submitted photo by the BV Historical Museum This building served as the Linebarger welcome center and golf pro shop and stood at the west end of the Lake Bella Vista dam right across the road from where today's Highway Welcome Center stands. The Linebargers painted the words "Bella Vista" in large letters on the roof for pilots to see.
  

