Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'N Games

Winners on March 27 in the game of 3 to 13 were: Table One -- Kathy Ayres, first, and Jean Meadows, second; Table two -- Edie Howard, first, and Mabel Ashline, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Winona Brackeen, first, and Sheri Bone, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Swiss Team Winners on March 23: Gary Stumbo, Jay Lacy, Fay Frey and Maxine McClain.

Winners March 28 were: North-South, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey; and East-West, Diane and Joe Warren.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday

Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

St. Bernard's

Charitable Bingo

Bingo is played the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Parrish Hall at St. Bernard's Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. A snack bar is available during Bingo as well. All are welcome.

St. Bernard Second

Monday Pinochle

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-685-5376 for further details.

Email scores to [email protected]