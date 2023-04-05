Brewer’s Lawn Care awarded city contract

Less than a week after being awarded the lawn care services contract for the city of Bella Vista, John Brewer was busy getting the city's properties looking neat and trimmed.

Brewer, the owner of Brewer's Lawn Care, submitted a bid in the amount of $45,368.60 for mowing and landscaping services for seven city properties. The Council voted 6-0 to accept Brewer's bid.

Bella Vista Fire Chief Steve Sims, who coordinated the bid process for the city, said the only bid received was the one by Brewer, who has been taking care of the city's lawn care for the past several years.

"In the past when we've received bids, believe it or not it's been in the $60,000 range. So this is not bad," Sims told the City Council during its March 20 work session.

Brewer's bid included:

$7,489.72 -- BVFD Station No. 1

$2,802.80 -- BVFD Station No. 2

$5,600 -- BVFD Station No. 3

$6,720 -- BVFD Station No. 4

$6,720 -- BV Street Dept.

$10,000 -- BV Public Safety Bldg.

$2,100 -- BV Street Dept. Satellite Bldg.

$3,936.08 --Taxes

The contract is for 28 weeks and, for the first time, includes the Public Safety Building.

"You have to remember, too," Sims said, "that last year we paid $32,000 and some change, but last year didn't include this (new) property. This property raised it over $10,000."

Sims was good with the Council's decision for two reasons: "(Brewer) does a really good job" and "we need mowing now."