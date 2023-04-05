Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Creative Artists

Ozark Creative Artists will meet Saturday, April 8, at Forest Hills Baptist Church located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279) in Bella Vista at 8:30 a.m. Artist Cheryl Simpson will teach a class on painting a fawn on a rock. Members are asked to bring their prepared rock and materials including brushes: one ½" flat, two #8 flat, one #4 flat and one liner brush. Also, bring a palette knife for mixing paint, paper towels, palette for paint, grey graphite tracing paper, hair dryer and a water container. Patterns and paint will be available. Those attending are also invited to bring their painting treasures to share with the other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Painters of all skill levels are welcome. Those interested in attending should text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in room 1001 of the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 10, with a program of "Apple Today."

All classes and help clinics are held in suite 208 at the same location.

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for April:

April 1 and 19, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic

April 21, 1-3 p.m. -- "Genealogy SIG" (in the Training Center)

For detailed information about the club, classes and help clinics visit the website at BVComputerClub.org

NWA Letter Writers

The NWA Letter Writers group will meet Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m., in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library at 11 Dickens Place. Everyone is welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Christian

Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspiration speaker will be Pat Rohling from Valley Center, Kan. Her message is entitled "A Girl Named Peaches." Just in time for spring, our special feature will be "Gardening Secrets" by Gwen Kerr. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, April 7. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected]

Bella Vista Apple

Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at the Bella Vista Public Library's Community Room on Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m. (This is a departure from the normal meeting time of the first Thursday of the month.) April's meeting will focus on iCloud and the Cloud in general, what it is, how it works and how to use it. Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices like iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers.

This club meets one Thursday of every month at Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room at 5 p.m. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, please call 479-899-5531.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, April 26, at Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Lynn Sciumbato, founder and operator of Morning Star Rehabilitation Center, presenting the program "Ecology and Rehabilitation of Birds of Prey." Club member Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture -- Natural/Organic Mulches."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

