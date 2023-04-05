Bella Vista, Bentonville, restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 20

Casey's

1791 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink had quat at 0 ppm due to equipment not dispensing properly.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

3805 U.S. Highway 71, Bentonville

Priority violations: Shell eggs stored in a container over a container of sliced cheese.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Slim Chickens

1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Kitchen employee lacking hair restraint. Ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine. Posted permit expired.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 21

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: Soap out at main handsink by grill. Pan of chicken 107 degrees - middle and 166 degrees - edge, cheese dip 100 degrees - middle and 100 degrees - edge, beans 125 degrees - middle and 160 degrees - edge on steam table. Beans made 3/20 50 degrees in walk-in cooler. Ceviche made 3/11 in fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No proof of a Certified Food Protection Manager available at time of inspection. Cans and bottles stored under water waste pipe for handsink in bar area.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sauces, lettuce, and other items not covered in walk-in cooler during storage.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Noodles soaking in container in sushi bar handsink. No sanitizer strips available for use.

Core violations: Frozen shrimp being thawed in standing water bath. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. Top layer of floor covering is cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Curtains between front-of-house sushi area and rest of back-of-house preparation have a build-up of grime.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The Meteor

401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employee lacking hair restraint. No permit posted.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The River Grille

1003 McClain Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Whole Hog Cafe

1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 12/31/22.

Core violations: No proof of Certified Food Manager available at time of inspection. Back door open to ventilate smoke smell. Plastic ice chute on ice machine has an accumulation of a black growth. Air vents in kitchen have dust build-up.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 22

Stu's Clean Cookin'

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Daylight Donuts

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Indian Express Bread & Curry

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: No hand soap in mobile unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit on record expired 10/31/2020.

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to locate chlorine test strips. Multiple surfaces in kitchen have an accumulation of dirt, food, grease and trash. Areas to note: under equipment, under pallets that hold food, walls throughout facility, outside of equipment such as refrigerators, ovens, mixer and hot-hold cabinet. Accumulation of trash and other unnecessary items in kitchen/food service area.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Namaste Indian Grocery, Kitchen & Bakery - Supermarket

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Containers of whole fruits and vegetables stored directly on walk-in cooler floor.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

Namaste Indian Grocery, Kitchen & Bakery - Deli/Bakery

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food items. Multiple containers of food stored on floor in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Papa Mike's

2 Kingsdale Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of gloves in outside storage area were wet. No heat test strips.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Rush Bowl

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of ice on floor of walk-in freezer.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Top China

32 Sugar Creek Center, Suite A, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Chopped onions, sauces and other items were not covered in the walk-in cooler. Posted permit expired January 31,2023.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

YW Poke

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: Permit expired 1/31/23.

Priority foundation violations: The log for the vinegareed rice has not been filled out for today's rice.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 23

Angus Jack Burgers And Fries, LLC

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer being dispensed at 0 ppm quat from sanitizer dispenser. Food items in cooler under grill were 50-55 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No quat test strips available.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

GHG AR, LLC / DBA Five Guys Burgers & Fries

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Wiping cloths for milkshake area were stored in a sanitizer bucket with 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

High South Culinary, LLC

406 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink has a small leak.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Mai Chinese Food Trailer

13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Package of raw meat stored on a shelf over broccoli. Cabbage at 62 degrees and refrigerator unit displayed a temperature of 62 degrees. Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

March 24

The Momentary - The Break Room

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Maximum plate temp reached 153 degrees through dish machine.

Priority foundation violations: Containers of vegetables stored on walk-in cooler floor.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Items that were misdated and items that were not discarded by the expiration date, such as turkey opened on March 23, 2023, had an expiration date of April 20, 2023. In addition, turkey that expired on March 20, 2023 and March 22, 2023 was not discarded.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center

1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No test strips.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 22 -- Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 13, Bentonville

March 23 -- Pho Thanh, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Bend, 3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville

March 24 -- The Momentary - Mo Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary - Performance Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary - Tower Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville