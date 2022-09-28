Weekly Vista Obituaries for Sept. 28, 2022

Beth M. Jones

Beth M. Jones, 71, died after a short stay in the hospital on Aug. 18, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born in Rantoul, Ill., in 1950 and also lived in Grove, Okla., prior to moving to Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Jones of Tampa, Fla.

A graveside service was held at Bella Vista Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Melecia B. Opelt

Melecia B. Opelt, 79, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, surrounded by family in her home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born to Pedro and Dominga Dolon on Dec. 15, 1941, on the island of Leyte in the Philippines. Her family spent the next few years hiding in the mountains from the Japanese until the American liberation of Leyte. She immigrated to the United States in 1970 where she became a member of the Strei family and attended college in Illinois and received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development. It was in Illinois that she met her husband to be, Floyd Opelt. She worked at Level Valley Dairy in Wisconsin for 17 years. After retirement she served the residents of Concordia Retirement Community in Bella Vista for 10 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and fishing on Lake Michigan with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Estrella Consad, Vicente Dolon, Aniceto Dolon, Basilio Dolon, Carlos Dolon; her husband's parents, Arthur and Ada Opelt; and brother-in-law Norman (Mary Ann) Opelt.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Opelt; brother, Gil A. Dolon and his wife; daughter, Margie Davis; son, Marlon Opelt; and grandson, Brody Davis

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bella Vista, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Neillsville Wisconsin Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Onine condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Inez Deloris (Christianson) Polaski

Inez Deloris (Christianson) Polaski, died peacefully at the age of 95 on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born Dec. 19, 1926, to Elmer and Carrie (Severson) Christianson in the Town of Prairie Lake, Barron County, Wis., where she was raised on her family's dairy farm and attended school. She graduated from Chetek High School in 1945. She married Eugene (Gene) Polaski on Oct. 11, 1952, in Dallas, Wis. They lived and raised their family in Superior Wis., until 1973 when they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she helped run Gene's grain inspection business. After retiring, they enjoyed their time traveling the country, golfing, building their home together on a lake in Arkansas. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing the piano and bridge, singing and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda (Lin) Charpentier; and brothers, Glenn, Kenneth, Johnnie and Harris Christianson.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Polaski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jeffrey Polaski of Hayward, Wis. ; her daughter, Julie Polaski of Phoenix, Ariz.; and six grandchildren.

The service will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 5, 2022, at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Rd, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Dessert and coffee will be served after the service.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Jackie Ray Reeves

Jackie Ray Reeves, 84, died peacefully Sept. 18, 2022 in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born in Delight, Ark. and was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Gladys Marie Reeves,(née Duke); and brothers, Bob, Chuck, Joe.

He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Susan; and children, Jackie, Bobby, Charles, Dalice, Jonny, Matthew, Cole, and step children, Trier and Eric.

He moved to Bella Vista from Pahrump, Nev. He enjoyed raising and caring for horses throughout his life. In his youth he was an aspiring boxer winning Arkansas Amateur Athletic Union title in 1952, and in 1957 being named as Arkansas Amateur Athletic Union fighter of the year. He enjoyed entertaining which led him to over 50 years in show business being honored as California Country Music Association entertainer of the year in 1974.

A private burial service will be held at Benton County Memorial Park.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd. Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

Reeves



Polaski

