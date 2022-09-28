Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Sept. 21, 2022
Best Ball (Twosome)
A-FLIGHT
First -- John Schmitt and Doug Mills (32.5)
Second -- Ted Largent and Alan Haugh (34)
Third (tie) -- Tim Hartney and Ken Bloese / Joe D'Anna and Paul Brainard (34.5)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Don Schmelzer and Joe Jayroe (29.5)
Second (tie) -- Mitch Whittington and Jim Sours / Dean Sobel and Dale Schofield (30)
C-FLIGHT
First -- John Haynes and Blind Draw (33)
Second (tie) -- Jerry Young and Jim Hofferber / Jim Smith and Doug Johnston (34.5)
D-FLIGHT
First -- Al Hvidsten and Steve Hacker (30)
Second -- Hillary Krueger and Larry Schoenard (33)
Third -- John Baker and Ben Solliday (38)
• • •
