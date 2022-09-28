Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Sept. 21, 2022

Best Ball (Twosome)

A-FLIGHT

First -- John Schmitt and Doug Mills (32.5)

Second -- Ted Largent and Alan Haugh (34)

Third (tie) -- Tim Hartney and Ken Bloese / Joe D'Anna and Paul Brainard (34.5)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Don Schmelzer and Joe Jayroe (29.5)

Second (tie) -- Mitch Whittington and Jim Sours / Dean Sobel and Dale Schofield (30)

C-FLIGHT

First -- John Haynes and Blind Draw (33)

Second (tie) -- Jerry Young and Jim Hofferber / Jim Smith and Doug Johnston (34.5)

D-FLIGHT

First -- Al Hvidsten and Steve Hacker (30)

Second -- Hillary Krueger and Larry Schoenard (33)

Third -- John Baker and Ben Solliday (38)

• • •

