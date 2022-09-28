Pumpkins, crafts, haunts and mazes near Bella Vista

Pumpkins and mazes

• WHAT -- McGarrah Farms Pea Ridge, open from 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. Visitors can expect a pick your own pumpkin field or a variety of pre-picked pumpkins to choose from with a price range of $1-$75, along with activities of a mule train ride, tall grass maze cut by Farmer McGarrah, tractor pulled hayrides, picnic area, haystacks, tay tunnels, bounce pads, ball zone, zipline and more.

​WHERE -- 14816 Miser Road, Pea Ridge -- From the 4-way stop in Pea Ridge (the intersection of Highways 94 & 72), go east on Leetown Road for 3 miles. Turn Left on Miser Road. Follow that road for about half a mile and then turn right. Follow that road to the end, and the pumpkin patch will be on the left.

COST -- Admission is $12 per person (Children under two years of age are free)

INFO -- mcgarrahfarms.com/pumpkin-patch; 479-640-3257

• WHAT -- McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. 'Fall at the Farm' features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and sunflower patch, we now have apple blasters, bounce pillows, low ropes course, barrel train, hayrides, ziplines, grain train,trackless train, corn cribs, fall ball zone, barn chute slide, bumber cars, and a 6-acre barnyard play area.

WHERE -- 2991 Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville

COST -- Tickets will be available for purchase online with a 2 hour arrival window. Once guests arrive, they may stay as long as they'd like. $1 of every admission ticket will be donated toward the NWA Children's Shelter, ages 2 and younger admitted free. Tickets for general admission are $12.95; "Do-it-All Unlimited Admission" $20.95

*Does not include Apple Blasters or Rivercrest Mining.

INFO -- rivercrestorchard.com; 479-208-2692

• WHAT -- Farmland Adventures, 3-9 p.m. Thursdays; 1-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5. Features a 9-acre giant corn maze (entrance closes one hour before closing time), a pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races and a kids play area. Nightime adventures such as flashlight nights and campfire groups available by reservation.

WHERE -- 5355 Parsons Road, Springdale

COST -- $13 for children ages 3-12 and ages 65 and older; $14 for ages 13-64; discounts for millitary and first responders. No animals other than A.D.A. registered service dogs are allowed.

INFO -- farmlandadventures.com/index.php

• Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch -- Oak Hollow Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. The Pumpkin Patch is located at 263 S. Oakwood Trail, Noel, Mo. Just follow the Oak Hill Pumpkin Patch signs starting at Hwy. 71 just north of Walmart in Jane, Mo. Included is a Country Store filled with homemade items such as fall items, Christmas decorations, baked goods and much more. There will be activities for all ages such as face painting, free hayrides, plus pumpkins for purchase and painting. Don't forget to visit the petting area and the photo area for that perfect fall family photo. There will also be food with a choice of a pulled pork sandwich plate or hot dog plate; donations are requested. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Arkansas Baptist Children's Home.

Haunts

• WHAT -- The Elk River Haunted Float -- Sept. 30 - Oct. 29 -- Hosted by Gracie's Lazy Days and Skeleton Acres. Floats start at sundown. Last check-in 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday along with Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31.

WHERE -- 324 Canoe Camp Ln, Pineville, Mo.

COST -- Basic $25: Hayride, Haunted Float, Haunted House, Terrifying Trail. $15 each additional night camping.

INFO -- Check this event out at facebook.com/The ElkRiverHauntedFloat or email: [email protected],

479-899-5117, [email protected]

Crafts

• Pumpkin Patch Craft Fair -- Oct. 14-15 -- A brand new craft fair will be held at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Blvd and Cooper Road with hours of Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be both indoor and outdoor at the church with food trucks and indoor food available. The fair will include both crafters and home based businesses such as Tupperware and Scentsy candles.

• Wishing Spring Gallery Festival -- Oct. 14-15 (8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40).

• The Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festivals - now in their 32nd year where "tennis shoe wearing, tote bearing" friends and family come together, from across the country, to craft "shop till they drop." With the trees in full fall colors and perfect fall temps, craft shopping enthusiasts can find a diverse and unique venue of holiday gift ideas, quality art and home spun crafts, home décor, fashion apparel, antiques, vintage and much more in two unique show locations:

Washington County Fairgrounds/Fayetteville, originated in 2014, Oct 13, 14, 15, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.​

NWA Convention Center/Springdale - originated in 1991 - Oct 14, 15 - Friday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.)

• War Eagle Craft Fair -- Oct. 14-17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. GPS address is 11037 High Sky Inn Road, Hindsville, Ark. Admission is free; parking is $5/vehicle. Many exhibitors accept cards, but some only accept cash. The fair provides a free package checkstand where you can leave purchases of all sizes while you continue shopping and a convenient loading area for large and heavy items.

Oct. 31 - Halloween Events

• United Lutheran Church Indoor Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project. Location: 100 Cooper Road

• Gentry Trick or Treat on Main Street -- Gentry's Trick or Treat on Main Street event is set for Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local businesses will be passing out treats to trick-or-treaters at the annual event sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

• Gravette Trick or Treat on Main -- Gravette's third annual Trick or Treat on Main will be held Monday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. on Main Street in Gravette. Local businesses and organizations will line both sides of the first two blocks of Main Street and hand out candy and treats to trick-or-treaters. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Guests are encouraged to park in the parking spots on Highway 59 north of Main Street, Second Ave. N.E. and Kindley Park. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Send your October/fall event to [email protected]