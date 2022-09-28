The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week’s Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Nicky, a 2-year-old female, domestic short-haired tabby cat. Nicky is up to date on her vaccinations, is litter box trained and will be microchipped prior to leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Nicky, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter’s adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

