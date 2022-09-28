Mark Your Calendar Week of Sept. 21

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Oct. 1

• Wiener Takes All Races are back for the 17th year this Saturday. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the races start at 11 a.m. The event is returning after two years of covid cancellations. The softball field in the Loch Lomond Park on Glasgow Road will take on a carnival atmosphere. There will be food trucks, music and dogs. Lots and lots of dogs.

• First United Methodist Church Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. -- The United Women in Faith Bazaar at FUMC of Bella Vista is returning with homemade cinnamon and orange rolls at 9 a.m. for $2 each. To order six or a dozen, call 479-721-9460. Lunch will be available at 10:30 a.m. to include hot chicken salad pie, sloppy joes, stuffed potatoes and pie. The ladies of the church have been working since March to create the crafts that will be for sale at the bazaar. Proceeds from the sales go to charity. Items include aprons, place mats, quilts and wall hangings, tablecloths, mug rugs, baby items, potholders, wood items, embroidered tea towels, embroidered pillowcases and more. There will also be "dignified discard" items which are antiques along with some estate jewelry. Books will be for sale, a large variety of plants will be available from ladies in the church who have started plants, and a bake sale is planned with candies and cookies and cookie mixes. It is believed to be the 41st year for the bazaar and over the years the women in faith have donated close to $20,000 a year to local charities.

• PCBV's Church Treasures Sale will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, vintage dish and glassware, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment, an outdoor play-set, and household items are just some of the treasures available. Payment is cash only.

Oct. 3

Concordia of Bella Vista is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. At 7 p.m. all are invited to the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way where a free presentation will be given on Bella Vista Concordia, the First 50 Years. This program will discuss John Cooper, Sr., donating the land (26 acres) and Dr. Ed Cooper designing the facility with an interesting history of the organization as well as the plans for the future.

Oct. 4

• The annual Blessing of the Pets will be held at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland in Bella Vista, at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to bring their beloved pets for the event in the church parking lot. The blessing is in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The event is free, and any donations benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Donations may include needed supplies such as OdoBan, bleach, Purina One dry dog food, Purina Naturals cat food, Purina kitten food, and Frontline or Seresto flea and tick treatments.

Oct. 6

• The Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum with a presentation by Dr. Jerry T. Wooten of his new research on the significance of the Union supply depot at Johnsonville, Tenn., and illustrate what happened there on Nov. 4, 1864, at the Battle of Johnsonville.

Oct. 7-8

• Flea in the Park, an outdoor vintage market will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park. Nothing mass-produced will be for sale at Flea in the Park but rather vintage, antique, handmade and some upcycled goods. There will also be vintage cars on display, live music, food trucks, an activity for the children and a vintage photo op where people can take selfies with a backdrop.

Oct. 8

• Oktoberfest -- Prior to the serving of dinner an organ concert will be held starting at 5:15 p.m., featuring Robbie Hubbard who will play German songs both, secular and sacred. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. to include sliced pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, rolls and wine. There will be a break for final bidding of our silent auction and German Chocolate Cake will be served at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets are $15 per person. All are welcome, please call church the office to make reservations at 479-855-1325. Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road.

• Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, 9 a.m. in the field behind Primary School, Weston Street in Pea Ridge.

Oct. 11

• Get To Know Your Septic, Oct. 11 at Bella Vista District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. 6-7:30 p.m.

Did you know that nearly 75% of homes in the City of Bella Vista have a septic system? Is your home on septic and you really have no idea how it works or how to care for it? Proper care is more important than you might think, and repairs to a failed system can be outrageously expensive, if possible at all. FolloThere will be a group of experts in this field at the event to guide you along.

To attend virtually: Get To Know Your Septic registration link is https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i0EQV285TDuwxNT1US5EMQ; Webinar ID: 845 9598 7244; Webinar Passcode: 221941.