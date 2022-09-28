Community Blood Center of the Ozarks giving Chiefs T-shirts to every donor

BENTONVILLE -- Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs can score a branded wearable while saving lives in their community. By giving blood in October or November at any Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center or mobile blood drive, donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt. Donors can also enter for a chance to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to the Chiefs Jan. 1, 2023, game against the Denver Broncos. The game package is valued at $700.

As the sole supplier of blood to over 40 hospitals in 40 counties in the Ozarks, Community Blood of the Ozarks needs about 200 donations every day to meet local patient needs. Since each blood donation can save up to three lives, one donor can impact the lives of multiple patients. Donors are encouraged to go online or call if they have questions about their eligibility.

"We know there are so many people out there who've either never donated or haven't donated in a long time and we're asking them to join lifesaving team by donating blood," said Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. "Most people are shocked at how easy it is to give blood when they finally give it a try. It only takes about an hour to give but that time can mean a lifetime for someone else. So come in, donate blood, save a life, and fall in love with your new KC Chiefs T-Shirt."

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

The O Negative blood supply locally is currently low. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is urging eligible donors with O negative blood to give as soon as possible.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006. On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood, plasma, and platelets to patients at 44 area Ozark hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and southeast Kansas. More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet the local transfusion needs of our friends and neighbors.