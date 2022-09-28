Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Sept. 19 were: 3-13 -- Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Edie Howard. Table 2 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Sharon Bower. Winners in Pinochle were Darrell Bottjen and Gloria Sperry.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 20 were: first -- Marvin Parvi and Vivian Bray; second -- Jim and Janet Callarman; third -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney. Honorable mention -- Chris and Chris King

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 14 were: first (tie) -- Alice Dickey and Linda Ervin; second -- Larry Anderson.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Sept. 15 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Marty Watson; third, Deanna Smith.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 15 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; East-West -- Becky Mincke and Diane Warren. Winners Sept. 20 were: North-South -- Michael Foley and Fay Frye; East-West -- Robbie Tyler and Renee Charpie. Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Alan Akey. High Score -- Bill Roush

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) will be meeting in individual homes during the time that Riordan Hall is closed for remodeling. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for current information.

Email scores to [email protected]