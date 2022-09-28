Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 12

12:49 p.m. Police received a report at the police station of a fraudulent charge of $1,345 to someone's bank account.

3:07 p.m. Police arrested Farron Randall Burnett, 64, in connection with DWI drugs and careless driving during a traffic stop at Highlands Boulevard and Highway 549 on Ram.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

6:43 p.m. Police received a report on Mawnan Circle from a person whose house was being built that their game camera recorded two men walking around the property and a vehicle parked in front of the house.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

6:19 p.m. Police arrested Austin Hardin, 34, in connection with a warrant and Zachary Dyson, 32, in connection with a warrant, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental operations during a traffic stop at Grosvenor and Looney.

Thursday, Sept. 15

11:29 p.m. Police arrested Jason S. Nybye, 42, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and Tammy L. McCannon, 49, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Sunset.

Friday, Sept. 16

11:34 p.m. Police arrested Michael John Harms, 58, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop on Bella Vista Way.

Saturday, Sept. 17

9:59 p.m. Police arrested Kari Ward, 50, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and open container during a traffic stop at Cooper and Country Club.

Sunday, Sept. 18

8:28 a.m. Police received a report on Mildenhall Drive of a construction crew blasting loud music. An officer responded and the music was not loud enough to be heard through the patrol car windows, the officer reported.

4:26 p.m. Police received a report on Kildonan Drive of loud music at a neighboring pool party that a resident could hear inside their home. An officer responded and spoke to the homeowner who said they would turn the music down.