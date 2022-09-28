Bella Vista Club News

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista has begun its new season of musical programs. The public is invited to its next meeting with a program given by soprano Kristeen Wakeland and pianist Yvonne Washer-Carson, a member of Andante. The program will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. More information about the club can be found on its website at bellavistamusicclub.org or by contacting Betty L. Pierce at [email protected] All Andante programs are free and open to the public.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street in Bentonville. The topic is 'Lawns, Water and Landscaping' by presenter Eric Fuselier. Meetings are open to the public and everyone is invited to attend. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit the group's website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Christian Women's Prayer Connection

The Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Thursday, Oct. 6, at Devils Den State Park on the Yellow Rock Loop (3.1 miles) and New Monument Trail (two miles out and back). Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club

The Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club's next meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The proposed agenda for the October meeting includes the following topics: 1) Review of the new Apple hardware releases in September and October; 2) Top new features of iOS 16; 3) Discussion of music services: Apple Music, Pandora and Spotify. The subjects for the Monthly Meeting agendas include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac Computers.

The Bella Vista Apple Users Computer Club meets at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, please call 479-899-5531.

Christian Women's Connection Brunch

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sharon Lawlor with "Pieces to Masterpiece." The special feature will be a "Silent Pie" auction as our Annual Fall Fundraiser. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Friday, Oct. 7. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or Text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

