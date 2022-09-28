Bella Vista church news

First United Methodist Church

United Women in Faith Bazaar at First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista is returning on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be homemade cinnamon and orange rolls at 9 a.m. for $2 each. To order six or a dozen, call Julie at 479-721-9460. Lunch will be available at 10:30 and will include hot chicken salad pie, sloppy joes, stuffed potatoes and pie. The ladies of the church have been working since March to create the crafts that will be for sale at the bazaar. Proceeds from the sales go to charity. Items will include aprons, place mats, quilts and wall hangings, tablecloths, mug rugs, baby items, potholders, wood items, embroidered tea towels, embroidered pillowcases and more. There will be a "dignified discards" area with antiques, estate jewelry, and books. A large variety of plants will be available from ladies in the church who have started plants, and a bake sale is planned with candies and cookies and mixes to make cookies. Over the years the women in faith have donated close to $20,000 a year to local charities, she said.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Oct. 1: Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m., will be held in front of United Lutheran parking lot.

Oct. 8: Oktoberfest -- Prior to the serving of dinner an organ concert will be held starting at 5:15 p.m., featuring Robbie Hubbard who will play German songs both, secular and sacred. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. to include sliced pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrot salad, rolls and wine. There will be a break for final bidding of our silent auction and German Chocolate Cake will be served at 6:45 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets are $15 per person. All are welcome, please call church the office to make reservations at 479-855-1325.

Oct. 14-15: Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival will be held Friday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oct. 14: 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship, 6-8 p.m., with free entertainment, specialty coffee and teas, appetizers and meeting Bella Vista neighbors.

Oct. 22: Singles Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the church to plan future activities. All singles are welcome.

Oct. 31: Indoor Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

PCBV's Church Treasures Sale will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Fellowship Hall. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, vintage dish and glassware, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment, an outdoor play-set, and household items are just some of the treasures available. Cash only. Call the church office Monday through Thursday at 479-855-2390 or visit the website at PCBV.org for more information.

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

The annual Blessing of the Pets will be held at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland in Bella Vista, at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The community is invited to bring their beloved pets for the event in the church parking lot. The blessing is in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The event is free, and any donations benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Donations may include needed supplies such as OdoBan, bleach, Purina One dry dog food, Purina Naturals cat food, Purina kitten food, and Frontline or Seresto flea and tick treatments.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Senior Exercise classes at 1 p.m. Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this fall. If anyone has pictures related to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or its activities please contact the church so they can be incorporated into the 25th Anniversary Album.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.