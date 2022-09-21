The Weekly Vista obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022

Helen Marie Gatchel

Helen Marie Gatchel of Berryville, Ark., was born February 16, 1935, in Fairmont, Minnesota to Arnold and Esther (Kiester) Kanning. Helen peacefully passed away September 10, 2022, in Berryville, Arkansas.

She is survived by her children Jeffrey Gatchel and wife Sheri of Huxley, Iowa, Nancy Plagge and husband Virgil of Golden, Missouri, Robert Gatchel and wife Martha of Hartland, Wisconsin; grandchildren Matthew Gatchel and wife Brandee of Huxley, Iowa, Sara Wilson and husband Travis of Huxley, Iowa, Joseph Plagge and wife Magda of Denton, Texas, Lisa Thompson and husband James of Eagle Rock, Missouri, Adam Plagge and wife Kisa of Brant Lake, New York, Lauren Crawford and husband Allen of Indianapolis, Indiana, Allison Nault and husband Luke of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Austin Gatchel of San Francisco, California, John Gatchel of Denver, Colorado; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters Doris Junker of Belfair, Washington, Julia Westby of Olympia, Washington, Diane Lenzi of Richland, Washington, Diane Kanning of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and many other family members and friends.

Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church, 204 Trinnen Lane, Berryville, Arkansas. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Helen to Arkansas Hospice, 804 W. Freeman, Suite 4, Berryville, AR, 72616 or Helping Hands, 320 Airport Road, Bentonville, AR, 72712. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Services. For online condolences and a view of the full obituary please visit nelsonfuneral.com. ©Nelson Funeral Services, Inc. 2022.

PAID OBITUARY

William Dale Haskins

William Dale Haskins, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 15, 2022.

He was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Chanute, Kan., to Dale Haskins and Colus Haskins Carlburg. He graduated from Chanute High School in 1958 and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corp, where he served in Okinawa and Twentynine Palms, Calif. He married Loleta Petty of Chanute on May 7, 1959. After serving in the Marine Corp, he returned to Kansas and worked for 20 years as an electrician for a small heating and air conditioning company in Augusta, Kan., before going to work for Mobil Oil Refinery. He retired to Bella Vista and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working in his workshop.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Frank Carlburg, Sr.; brother, Frank Carlburg, Jr.; and sister, Joyce Gibson.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Loleta Petty Haskins; two daughters, Jennifer (Steve) Pazzie of Augusta, Jeanette (Tim) Van Allen of Bella Vista; three brothers, Robert Haskins of Lebanon, Ohio, Chris Carlburg of Wichita, Kan., Dick Carlburg of Mesa, Ariz.; and six grandchildren

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Highlands Church of Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Janice Sharon Johnson

Janice Sharon Johnson, 81, died Sept. 9, 2022.

She was born to Richard and Hazel in 1941. She had two brothers, Richard and Randy, and a sister, Darlene. After graduating high school in Nekoosa, Wis., she pursued a teaching degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., where she met her husband, Brian Johnson. There were married for 57 years and have three sons, Matthew, Jared, and Andrew.

She was a teacher and enjoyed teaching children. She also enjoyed cooking, singing in the church choir, volunteering, and spending time with her daughters-in-laws, Jenny and Katy and three granddaughters.

A service to celebrate her life was held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, Ark.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

