Photo submitted St. Bernard’s Charitable Bingo presented a $1,000 check to Saving Grace Development Coordinator Jennifer Watson. The check was presented by Tom Jurgens of St. Bernard’s. Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at St. Bernard’s hall in Bella Vista. Everyone is welcome.

Print Headline: St. Bernard’s donates to Saving Grace

