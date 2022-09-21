St. Bernard’s donates to Saving Grace

St. Bernard's Charitable Bingo presented a $1,000 check to Jennifer Watson, Development Coirdinator for Saving Grace.
St. Bernard’s donates to Saving Graceby Staff Report | September 21, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.
Photo submitted St. Bernard’s Charitable Bingo presented a $1,000 check to Saving Grace Development Coordinator Jennifer Watson. The check was presented by Tom Jurgens of St. Bernard’s. Bingo is played at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at St. Bernard’s hall in Bella Vista. Everyone is welcome.
