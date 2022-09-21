Shiloh Museum offers interesting upcoming presentations

Springdale's Shiloh Museum has scheduled an interesting and insightful list of programs for the upcoming month, from its quilt fair to a dutch oven cooking demonstration to a program entitled, "Finding Miss Brady."

The schedule includes:

• Finding Miss Brady

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

Presented by Dr. Rebecca Howard

In-person at the Shiloh Museum and online

Dr. Rebecca Howard will give a presentation on Tontitown's first school teacher with Finding Miss Brady at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Brady was an independent woman whose history faded after her death. Was her life reflective of women of her era or is there more to the story? Dr. Rebecca Howard, Professor of History at Lone Star College in Houston, Texas, will answer these questions and more.

This free in-person event will also be available for viewing online. The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History address is 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale, Ark. 72764. For more details, and to register to view online, please visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/finding-miss-brady/

• Fibers to Fabric

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, noon-4:30 p.m.

In-person at the Shiloh Museum

Learn about fabric, fashion, and clothing was created in days past with Fibers to Fabric from noon-4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History grounds and inside historic buildings. Visitors can experience a re-created condensed marketplace featuring artisans and living historians, who will demonstrate their crafts and contrast with how fabric and clothing are made today.

The museum is partnering with a variety of crafts people, living historians, Economics Arkansas, INTERFORM and the University of Arkansas apparel merchandising and design program to bring "Fibers to Fabric." Admission is free.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History address is 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale, Ark. 72764. For details, visit https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/fibers-to-fabric/

• Current Special Events & Exhibits

Through Dec. 31, 2022 -- Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country. A photo exhibition of Ken Smith's photos and artifacts from his days surveying the Buffalo River watershed in the 1960s.

Through Feb. 28, 2023 -- Digi Know? An exhibit showcasing historic photos, how the museum preserves its images digitally, and ways visitors can do the same.

• • •

The museum, located in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, sits on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway at 118 W. Johnson Ave. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and admission is free. To register for events, please contact the website https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events or call 479-750-8165.