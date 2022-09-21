The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Report | September 21, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Sept. 14, 2022

Two-Hole Throw-out

A-FLIGHT

First -- Ralph Nimmer (23)

Second (3-way tie) -- Dave Prudhomme, Ralph Trigg and Dennis Berg (25)

B-FLIGHT

First (4-way tie) -- Bill Winzig, Michael Bahr, Dean Sobel and Dale Schofield (24)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Jerry Young (20)

Second (3-way tie) -- Chet Campbell, Mitch Whittington and Keith Hall (22)

D-FLIGHT

First -- Dale Zumbro (20)

Second (tie) -- Ben Solliday and Hillary Krueger (21)

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]

