Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Sept. 14, 2022
Two-Hole Throw-out
A-FLIGHT
First -- Ralph Nimmer (23)
Second (3-way tie) -- Dave Prudhomme, Ralph Trigg and Dennis Berg (25)
B-FLIGHT
First (4-way tie) -- Bill Winzig, Michael Bahr, Dean Sobel and Dale Schofield (24)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Jerry Young (20)
Second (3-way tie) -- Chet Campbell, Mitch Whittington and Keith Hall (22)
D-FLIGHT
First -- Dale Zumbro (20)
Second (tie) -- Ben Solliday and Hillary Krueger (21)
• • •
Email scores to [email protected]