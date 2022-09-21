RELIGION: There is a tendency to speak first and think second

A few years ago, the tagline to a McDonald's ad campaign was, "Think With Your Mouth." I suppose it's another way of saying "Forget about calories; if it tastes good, eat it." Probably not the best nutritional advice you'll ever hear.

However, when it comes to what we say, the slogan works.

We have a tendency to speak first and think second, causing us to say things we don't really believe: "This situation is out of control ... Nothing good can come of this ... Nothing ever works out ... There's no point in trying." And so on.

We're like the people of Israel who offended God with their words in Malachi 3. We criticize and complain. We talk defeat and despair. We say things that couldn't possibly be true, not if we serve all-powerful, loving God.

We need to learn to think with our mouths -- to speak out words of faith. "God is in control. God has a solution and it's on its way. This will work out for the best, because God causes all things to work out for the best. God will guide me through my fear and uncertainty and lead me each step of the way." And so on.

Before you blurt out what you don't believe, stop. Think with your mouth. Speak God's Word first.

For whatever is in your heart determines what you say. (Matthew 12:34b)

Peace,

Skip

• • •

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.