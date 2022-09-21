This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Luke, shown here enjoying the shelter's cool tile floor. Luke is an 8-month-old male border collie mix. He has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and will be microchipped before leaving for his forever home. Luke is a very nice dog who is good with other dogs, but not sure yet about how he interacts with cats. He's working on -- and getting better at -- being house trained. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Luke, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.