Nonprofit finds new home in Centerton to help more young women who have aged out of foster care

CENTERTON -- Saving Grace NWA will more than double in size by renovating property along Arkansas 72 West.

Saving Grace serves women ages 18 to 25 who have aged out of foster care or are facing homelessness. It provides safe housing in a dorm-style setting and offers each client educational assistance, career guidance, coaching, counseling and more, according to a Saving Grace news release.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 20 at Grace Farms, located on 50 acres at 12141 Arkansas 72 West.

Saving Grace's home in Rogers houses 12 women. Grace Farms will be able to accommodate 32 when renovations are complete. Work on the first home on the property is expected to start in the next few months.

The Centerton Planning Commission on Aug. 16 approved the large-scale development for Grace Farms. A conditional-use permit for the property was approved by the commission last year.

"I think it is awesome," Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said of Grace Farms."They are helping ladies. It is something that is needed."

Saving Grace purchased the property in August 2021.

Foster care is provided by licensed foster parents and providers for children who cannot live with their parents because they are unsafe, have special care or treatment needs that their parents are unable to manage or other circumstances resulting in their parents or family being unable to care for them, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Saving Grace has been home to more than 150 young women since 2010, according to its website. There is a waiting list of 150 women.

Sierra Hill, who turns 19 this week, has been with Saving Grace for about a month. The Tulsa native spent two years in foster care.

Hill said so far, she has learned about teamwork while maintaining the house in Rogers and has learned how to budget, something she had never done before.

She thinks she will likely stay the full four years in the program. Her goal is to pursue a job in ministry.

When she first arrived at Saving Grace, she was upset.

"It was hard, but this is where God wanted me to be," she said.

She said she is learning to balance her independence with feeling OK to ask others for help.

Building out

Grace Farms has three houses, a horse stable, pond, chicken coop and a community garden that will house Saving Grace residents and offices. Future plans include renovating the homes and adding housing with the ability to serve up to 50 young women at a time, according to the release.

The plan is to renovate the first house into 12 rooms mainly by using the garage space. Another house on the property will be renovated to hold 20 rooms. Each woman will have her own room. A third home will become a care center for things like coaching and counseling.

"It is our responsibility to enlarge our house, build additions, spread out our homes and bring more young women into this program so they too can break the cycle of poverty for generations to come," said Becky Shaffer, Saving Grace founder and executive director. "We currently house 12 young women in our program, but cannot continue to house only these young women when we receive a cry for help from more than 150 per year. We have a responsibility to the daughters of northwest Arkansas and beyond."

Some women who age out of the foster system don't have the same kind of basic life skills as someone who has grown up with one family, Shaffer said.

"They don't get the basic skills because they grow up in poverty," she said. "They miss out on so much. In foster care they move about every eight months. Every family is different with a different culture. They lose people, places and things. Basic skills like asking for help they have a hard time with because they have a hard time trusting."

Saving Grace has a board of directors and 10 employees, Shaffer said.

The property will also enable Saving Grace to serve the foster care community, families in crisis and Saving Grace alumni, according to the release.

About $2 million has been raised toward acquiring and renovating the farm. Funding has come from individuals, corporations and organizations. Around $6 million is still needed, according to the release.

The property was purchased from Heath Penn, Shaffer said.

"He was so generous," she said. "He saved it for us. Developers wanted the property."

Saving Grace's budget comprises 90% donations from individuals and 10% from various foundations, Shaffer said.

Various organizations and individuals already have assisted in repairs and construction on the farm. Last fall, more than 125 individuals, 16 companies and eight churches lent a hand.

Cyndy Hetrick of Bentonville volunteers regularly at the Grace Farms site. Her first taste was part of a community work day where a group did cleanup work. Since then she has helped paint fence, worked in the garden and picked up wood.

"I work where I am needed," she said. "There is always something to be done. It's a farm."

She said she loves to be outside and she backs Saving Grace's mission of taking care of young women in need.

Saving Grace aims to have the farm fully completed in three years. Various phases are scheduled to be completed and work is ongoing. Saving Grace seeks community involvement to reach this goal, according to the release.

"It is imperative for our girls to learn by doing. Therefore, in our program we ask that they do not receive any government assistance. Likewise, Saving Grace does not apply for any government grants," Shaffer said.

What the program is like

Women accepted into Saving Grace start out in a "pink shirt" phase. They can't work during that time as they are eased into the bigger program. The phase includes chores like buying groceries, something many of them have never done, Becky Shaffer said.

The pink shirt stint can last anywhere from six weeks to six months, depending on the participant. They cannot accept any government assistance like food stamps, Shaffer said.

The program then is broken into freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years. Not all make it to a senior year. Some go to college or join the military, Shaffer said.

Participants must save $2,000 while they are in the program for use in emergencies. Upon graduation, Saving Grace matches that $2,000 with another $2,000 and up to $1,000 toward a first month's rent and utility deposits.

Saving Grace is not a shelter, but is more about a lifelong change.

"And that takes time and it breaks the cycle of poverty for generations to come," said Kent Shaffer, Becky's husband. "Each child is different. They all are not on the same timeline."

After the "pink shirt" phase, the women must be employed. Participants pay $200 a month for rent, but that total goes down by participating in the program. Becky Shaffer said. Kent Shaffer said the program makes women responsible for themselves.

Charisma Roberts, 21, entered the Saving Grace program in August 2019 and recently graduated. She went into the foster care system at 16 after living most of her life with her grandparents in Indianapolis.

Roberts, who came to the area from Mount Ida, recently moved into her first apartment and is working at a local hotel.

Roberts said she benefited from the consistent expectations that were placed upon her. That provided stability, she said.

"For me, it was a safe place to fail," she said. "The goal is to help you succeed. It's an introduction into adulthood. When I failed, they never criticized me."

For more information on how you can serve or donate to help Saving Grace, visit savinggracenwa.org/farm.

Becky and Kent Shaffer outside one of the homes Tuesday on the Saving Grace NWA campus in Centerton. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Kent Shaffer shows a counseling room Tuesday at Saving Grace NWA. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Volunteer Genai Heyer (right) and director Becky Shaffer speak Tuesday inside the Saving Grace NWA riding stables. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Kent Shaffer, director, talks about Saving Grace NWA programs at a riding stable under construction at the Saving Grace NWA campus in Centerton. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

