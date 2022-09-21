Mark Your Calendar Week of Sept. 21

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

• Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 3-7. Residents must schedule pickup in advance (by Sept. 29). Residents are asked to email their name, address and appliance type to [email protected] or call 479-876-1255, opt. 7. Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will not be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing -- or manufactured to contain -- refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee. A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php.

•Local artists and crafters are invited to submit an application for a two-day festival on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, as a fundraiser for the museum. Applications are available at the museum and on the museum website (bellavistamuseum.org) or may be requested by calling Festival Coordinator Dustie Meads at 479-381-8546.

• The October Wishing Spring Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 8862 McNelly Road/County Road 40 (The Wishing Spring Gallery), is looking for past vendors of the Bella Vista Art & Craft Festival or newcomers to participate in this smaller event. Please email [email protected], or call 479-273-1798, or look up information on the website artisanalliance.net.

Sept. 22

• Building Relationships One Cup at a Time: Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complimentary coffee, snacks and conversation.

• Pickin' Time on 59 --Pickin' Time on 59 is here again starting Thursday and running through Saturday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The event offers yard sale items, collectibles and antiques, and the sale extends from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs. The event is sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

Sept. 24

• The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host Dog Days of Summer from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kingsdale pool. The admission fee per dog is $10 with the money supporting the animal shelter. Stop in for hot dogs, swimming dogs and good times. Arvest and Crye-Leike are sponsoring the BBQ.

The rules: All dogs must be current on vaccinations, pool chemicals will be removed from the pool, pet owners are to bring towels for their dog and humans are not allowed to swim.

• The 5th Annual Charity Cruise In and Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Free admission for spectators, no fees to enter a vehicle, no judging, no classes or age restrictions for vehicles, just a great variety of interesting cars, trucks and other vehicles for everyone to enjoy. Lunch from the grill will be available and all proceeds go to charity. For details visit https://humcbv.com/car-show

Sept. 25

• The Bella Vista Community Band will perform the last concert of the season at the United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive (across from Tanyard Creek) at 3 p.m. The band will return for a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Sept. 28

• Bella Vista Fire Department Chief Steve Sims invites Bella Vista residents to a presentation and casual discussion about fire safety inside and outside the home. The event is set for 2 p.m., at the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Pl. Topics will include maintaining a safe perimeter around the home by clearing leaves, dangerous trees and other debris, as well as how to safely burn yard waste materials. BVFD personnel will also be present to discuss other items, such as proper use of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, holiday fire safety and how to safely prepare a home to be heated during the colder months. For questions or more information call BVFD at 479-855-8249.

Sept. 30

• Arkansas Apple Festival, through Oct. 2 in Lincoln at the Town Square, East North Street at County Avenue. Since 1976, the town square comes alive with an apple auction, parade, gospel and country music, antique tractor, square dancing, clogging, and arts and crafts as well as fresh apple cider and homemade apple dumplings as well as commercial vendores, crafts, children's entertainment, food, and handicapped access. There will be a parade Saturday at 10 a.m.

Oct. 1

• Wiener Takes All Races are back for the 17th year on Saturday, Oct. 1. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the races start at 11 a.m. The event is returning after two years of covid cancellations. The softball field in the Loch Lomond Park on Glasgow Road will take on a carnival atmosphere. There are food trucks, music and dogs. Lots and lots of dogs.

Oct. 4

• The annual Blessing of the Pets will be held at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland in Bella Vista, at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to bring their beloved pets for the event in the church parking lot. The blessing is in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The event is free, and any donations benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Donations may include needed supplies such as OdoBan, bleach, Purina One dry dog food, Purina Naturals cat food, Purina kitten food, and Frontline or Seresto flea and tick treatments.

• Basic Wire Jewelry class for beginners -- The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society is sponsoring a basic wire two-day jewelry class to be held Oct. 8 and 22, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days. Classes will be taught at the clubhouse, located at 15048 S. Highway 43. This is just north of the city limits of Siloam Springs, at the corner of Lawlis Road. The cost is $70 and includes the wire, beads and cabochon used in the class, plus handouts and other supplies. Students should bring jewelry tools if they have them or may arrange to rent the basic tools needed. There are other supplies each student will provide that are listed on the materials list that comes with the application. Applications must be received by Sept. 26, and the class is limited to 10 students. The teacher is DeLane Cox who has been doing wire jewelry for about 25 years.

Oct. 7-8

• Flea in the Park, an outdoor vintage market will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park. Nothing mass-produced will be for sale at Flea in the Park but rather vintage, antique, handmade and some upcycled goods. There will also be vintage cars on display, live music, food trucks, an activity for the children and a vintage photo op where people can take selfies with a backdrop.