Kirkpatrick Lane residence selected September Yard of Month

Jim and Nancy Kaiser and their dog Chloe have been named recipients of the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for September 2022.

They moved to Bella Vista two years ago from Wichita, Kan., and immediately began a total renovation of their Bella Vista home. They were both accountants with Cargill before retiring.

The yard has been completely transformed since they moved into the house. All undergrowth was removed from the side yard, plants were all replaced around the front and the yard was beautifully landscaped. Jim is a Benton County Master Gardener and was a Master Gardener in Kansas before moving here. He continually works in the yard. He also has several raised plant beds with tomatoes, cantaloupes and several other vegetables. Nancy is a great cook and makes various dishes from the produce. Basil was especially good this year she says. Chloe supervises and enjoys the sunshine. Jim's favorite plants are lantanas, coleus and daylilies.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Jim and Nancy for yet another example of a well-kept yard and ensuring Bella Vista remains beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average effort in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Residents are welcome to nominate a yard for consideration for this award via email to: [email protected] Please provide the address and the homeowners name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted While Chloe supervises and enjoys the sunshine, Jim’s favorite plantings are lantanas, coleus and daylilies.

