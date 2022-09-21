“I can hear, just not clearly”

Many people who experience hearing loss are not fully aware of the source of the problem until long after it has begun.

"People who get their hearing tested for the first time will often say that they can hear but have trouble understanding," explains Blue Wave audiologist Shelli Carson. "This is because hearing loss tends to reduce one's ability to hear specific frequencies of sound rather than all of them, and particularly those in the higher register."

In everyday conversation, this can create a lot of problems. For instance, a person may have no problem identifying vowel sounds (A, E, I, O, and U), which exist at a lower frequency, but have difficulty differentiating many consonant sounds that are at a much higher frequency. This problem is made worse by higher pitched voices, competing background noise, or a lack of visual information.

A hearing test can identify the exact pitches of sound not being heard, and hearing aids can focus on those specific pitches, filling in the auditory blanks and providing a broader bandwidth of sound for the brain to interpret. This eases the cognitive strain that can eventually lead to mental decline, and provides the brain with the full scope of auditory information with which to work.

