FUMC Women in Faith Bazaar returns Oct. 1

After having no bazaar in 2019 and limited events the past two years due to covid, the United Women in Faith Bazaar at First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista is returning on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chairman Judy Bileyu said there will be homemade cinnamon and orange rolls at 9 a.m. for $2 each. To order six or a dozen, call her at 479-721-9460. Lunch will be available at 10:30 and will include hot chicken salad pie, sloppy joes, stuffed potatoes and pie.

The ladies of the church have been working since March to create the crafts that will be for sale at the bazaar. Proceeds from the sales go to charity. Bileyu said items will include aprons, place mats, quilts and wall hangings, tablecloths, mug rugs, baby items, potholders, wood items, embroidered tea towels, embroidered pillowcases and more.

She said items for sale will also include "dignified discards," which are antiques. There will be some estate jewelry in that area, she said. Books are a popular item that will be for sale as well, she said.

A large variety of plants will be available from ladies in the church who have started plants, she said. Also, a bake sale is planned with candies and cookies and mixes to make cookies.

Bileyu said she believes this is the 41st year for the bazaar. For the past two years the church has had an event, but not the full bazaar, she said, and thus has not raised as much for charity as in years past.

Over the years the women in faith have donated close to $20,000 a year to local charities, she said.

"Our aim is to donate $15,000 to $20,000 a year," she said.

Among the institutions the group donates to are: Restoration Village, Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Bella Vista Courtesy Van, Children's Advocacy Center, Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, The Oasis Shelter, Saving Grace, Teen Action and Support, Days For Girls, Bella Vista Preschool, Helping Hands, Oasis Food Pantry, Open Avenues, The Shoebox Ministry, Bella Vista Public Library, Camp Aldersgate, Gravette Care and Share, Habitat for Humanity, Havenwood, Hub of Hope, Restoration Village, Souls Harbor and The Wesley Foundation.

Bileyu continued, "Two years ago our church was very, very careful about covid because our congregation is elderly. We were very careful about preventing the spread of covid. In 2020 we kind of at the last minute decided we could put up some tents in the parking lot and sold the crafts people made at their homes. We didn't have as many because our seamstresses were busy making masks.

"Last year we did have the bazaar inside in our fellowship hall but didn't have any food or a bake sale. This year we're back to meeting once a week (to make crafts) and back to usual. The church, with the change, we feel like we can go ahead and have food sales. We feel like we can go ahead and go back to everything like it always was for this year."