Fairway Notes

"Fun Fore All" Tournament

This tournament is a four-person scramble open to Property Owners Association members and non-members. The format will be flighted after play and open to men, women and couples teams. Tournament play begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Friday, Oct. 14, on the Kingswood Golf Course. The entry fee is $50 per player and includes two mulligans per player. Players will be responsible for paying green and cart fees at the pro shop. Catered lunch and prizes will be provided after play at the Kingsdale pavilion with costs included in the entry fee. There will also be a raffle and a 50/50 cash drawing with tickets available for purchase during registration beginning at 8 a.m.

The entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 30. Tournament entry and sponsorship forms are available in all pro shops or can be obtained by emailing Kevin McGee. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for an additional $100 by e-mailing Kevin McGee at [email protected] (please include information to be printed on the sign). Additional information or questions may be forwarded to the same email address.

Proceeds from the tournament help support the Courtesy Van as it works to serve the community and residents of Bella Vista by providing free transportation to and from appointments for those who can no longer drive because of health or age.

7th Annual Veterans Day Tournament

"Honoring All Who Served"

This tournament will take place Friday, Nov. 11, at the Kingswood Golf Course with an 11 a.m. Shotgun start. This tournament is in a Lone Soldier format and open to Property Owners Association members and non-members. The entry fee is $240 per team and includes on-course contests, flight awards and lunch. Players will be responsible for paying green and cart fees at the pro shop.

The entry deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 9. Registration is available on-line at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by picking up a form at one of the Bella Vista POA Pro Shops or the Golf Division Office. Please make checks payable to: BVPOA

Sponsorship forms are available to sponsor a hole and can be purchased for an additional $100 by e-mailing [email protected], (please include information to be printed on the sign). Additional information or questions may be forwarded to the same email address.

All money raised will be donated to the Arkansas State Veterans home in Fayetteville.

