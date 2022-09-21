Cards and Games

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Sept. 12: Golf Game -- Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Sharon Bower. Table 2 -- first, Darrell Bottjen; second, Bob Bower. Winners in Texas Canasta: first, Mabel Ashline; second, Norvil Lantz.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 13: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Ginny Swinney and Linda Hoppers; third -- Bob and Bev Wilson; fourth -- Larry and Sharon Johnson. Honorable mention -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday-Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 8: North-South -- Curtis Castle and Gary Stumbo; East-West -- Laura Batey andd Len Fettig.

Winners Sept. 13: North-South -- Billie Herriott and Sandra Gromatka; East-West -- Ruth Ann Vavrinek and Valerie Watson. Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 9: Table 1 -- first, Lloyd Forsyth; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Wayne Doyle; Table 3 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Bill Schernikau. High Score -- Dan Bloomer.

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) will be meeting in individual homes during the time that Riordan Hall is closed for remodeling. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for current information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 10: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Ray Dore, Warren Hunter, Dean Billingsley, Jerry Yarno and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]