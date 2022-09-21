Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 5

2:18 p.m. Police received a report on Brompton Lane that someone ran over or knocked down the reporting person's mailbox.

7:45 p.m. Police arrested Kenneth Eugene Harvey, 58, in connection with open container, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and the welcome center.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

6:34 a.m. Police received a report on Mildenhall Drive that construction work was going on in the neighborhood too early in the morning. Police responded and talked to the supervisor about the city's noise ordinance.

10:07 p.m. Police arrested Dude Allen Drake, 41, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Dogwood.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

11:56 p.m. Police arrested Lee Anna Lanier, 58, and Brenda Kay McMillan, 59, both in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

Thursday, Sept. 8

9:12 a.m. Police received a report at Boyce and Lancashire of a reckless driver in a silver Subaru.

Friday, Sept. 9

3 p.m. Police received a report on Brighstone Lane that a black lab mix had been roaming the neighborhood.

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:08 a.m. Police received a report of a scam caller saying they were with the DEA and that the reporting person had out-of-state warrants.

Sunday, Sept. 11

3:49 p.m. Police arrested Brandy Brady, 46, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and an out-of-town warrant and Mindy Blodgett, 40, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Bethnal and Cranfield.

5:48 p.m. Police arrested Colby Gray Carlson, 47, in connection with out-of-town warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North near Bear Hollow.