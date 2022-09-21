Bella Vista Club News

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday, Sept. 22, on the Stage Coach, Coyote Cave, Fitzgerald and Butterfield Trails near Springdale. This will be a 4.7 mile loop hike. Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club's next meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma in Springdale. Bring questions because group organizers have answers. Meetings are held at this location on the fourth Thursday of each month. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information go to the group's website at sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main in Bentonville. There will be a round-table discussion on "Where Did You Get That Record? It's not online!" The public is welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers for a walk with registration from 8:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Pea Ridge National Military Park Visitors Center, 15930 E. Highway 62, Garfield. The Park charges an entrance fee or you can use your senior pass. Participants will choose either a 6K or 11K walk. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit for the walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club (BVGC) will conduct its next meeting from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Bella Vista Community Church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. There will be a social time at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club's next class is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m. The class will be: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2, by Justin Sell. The next scheduled Help Clinic is 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Every year the Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus makes a donation to an organization that helps people in need. This year the board recommended the recipient of a $300 donation would be the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. This fund provides assistance to those people who were impacted by the severe weather and flooding that occurred in late July 2022.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday 3:30-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the north door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. All women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld, at 479 876 7204. Visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com or on Facebook.

