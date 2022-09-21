Bella Vista church news

First United Methodist Church

There is a new book study which presents itself at two different times. The Rev. Ron Hayes leads the study Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and again on Thursdays at 10 a.m. "The Cup of Our Life: a guide to spiritual growth" written by Joyce Rupp is the book title.

Check out The Weekly Vista story this week on the bazaar to be held Oct. 1.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome to join in for a fun day of riding somewhere in the state of Arkansas.

"GriefShare" meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open the first four Friday's of September from 10 a.m.-noon where serve those in our community that are in need, both physically and spiritually.

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

The annual Blessing of the Pets will be held at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland in Bella Vista, at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The community is invited to bring their beloved pets for the event in the church parking lot. The blessing is in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The event is free, and any donations benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Donations may include needed supplies such as OdoBan, bleach, Purina One dry dog food, Purina Naturals cat food, Purina kitten food, and Frontline or Seresto flea and tick treatments.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The men of PCBV will host a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 26, for The Community Blood Source of Missouri. The Bloodmobile will be in the church parking lot from 8-11:30 a.m. Community members should call the church office (479-855-2390) to make an appointment to donate blood.

PCBV's Church Treasures Sale is Oct. 1 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment and household items are just some of the treasures available. Only cash will be accepted. Contact the church office with questions.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran will host an annual Silent Auction in the church narthex to include a wide variety of items to bid on from the Sept. 25-Oct. 8. Stop by Monday-Thursday between 8:30 am.-4:30 p.m. to place a bid. Part of the money from the auction will be donated to the Oaks Indian Mission.

Oct. 1: Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m.that will held in front of United Lutheran parking lot.

Oct. 8: Oktoberfest, 5-6:30 p.m., featuring a German meal of sliced pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, carrot salad and German chocolate cake along with Polka Music, and a silent auction.

Oct. 14-15: Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival at Bella Vista United Lutheran Church located on the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Days and times are Friday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oct. 14: 2nd Friday Heart of Fellowship, 6-8 p.m., with free entertainment, specialty coffee and teas, appetizers and meeting Bella Vista neighbors.

Oct. 22: Singles Club withh meet at 10 a.m. at the church to plan future activities. All singles are welcome.

Oct. 31: Indoor Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Contact the church office by calling 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church announces a second Sunday worship service to allow for attendee growth. The first service begins at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m. The church continues to provide Adult Sunday School options and also classes that support the children's and youth ministry. Those classes are: Nursery (0-3 years of age; PreK-1st grade; 2nd-3rd grade; 4th-5th grade; 6th-8th grade; and 9th-12th grade.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

Building relationships one cup at a time -- Coffee with a Cop hosted by SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) and Village Bible Church will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The community is invited for complimentary coffee, snacks and conversation.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

We Believe – Let's Talk About God is a new midweek pastor's class on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

This fall Bella Vista Baptist Church will take a faith strengthening and hope restoring journey with Joseph starting Sept. 18.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Spectators are welcome to check out the vehicles on display and enjoy the "free" lunch with a $10 donation. Display your special vehicle(s) for free and get a free lunch ticket. Vehicle registration opens at 9 a.m. No judging. Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School District students. The event will take place at Highlands Church parking lot, 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Join us for a celebration of all things automotive!

The next blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free t-shirt and zoo tickets. Before giving eat well and drink plenty of liquids.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.