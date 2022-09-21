Battle of Johnsonville to be featured at next roundtable meeting

The Civil War Round Table will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Bella Vista HIstorical Museum with a presentation by Dr. Jerry T. Wooten of his new research on the significance of the Union supply depot at Johnsonville, Tenn., and a presentation of what happened there on Nov. 4, 1864, at the Battle of Johnsonville.

His new book, Johnsonville: Union Supply Operations on the Tennessee River and the Battle of Johnsonville, November 4-5, 1864, takes important steps toward answering significant questions about the Union's logistical supply line in the Western Theater. The 1864 battle along the Tennessee River at Johnsonville has long needed a comprehensive historical treatment. Past accounts in Tennessee history ranked the smashing Confederate victory as just another feather in the caps of renowned Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his cavalry. Even regional and national accounts of the Civil War in the West merely footnoted the battle or ignored it completely. Wooten's new book now explores how federal commanders used both rivers and rails to supply its advancing armies, how they transformed an understanding of how the war in Tennessee was to be fought, and illustrates one of Forrest's most brilliant and audacious campaigns by providing insight on why Johnsonville was such a key target for Confederate command desperate to slow the Federal advance southward.

Dr. Wooten will sign and have copies of his new book for sale before and after the meeting. The cost of the book is $29.95 (hardback) and would make a beautiful addition to any Civil War book collection.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War", to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]