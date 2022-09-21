The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Altrusa celebrates International Literacy Day

by Staff Report | September 21, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Celebrated on Sept. 8 each year, International Literacy Day was created by UNESCO in 1967 to “remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.” The theme this year is Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces. Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista helped transform the small rural Sulphur Springs Library that is re-opening after being closed for seven years by donating 1,362 books, 40 DVDs and two cases of hand sanitizer to help the library re-open. Those pictured are (left) Library Director Melinda Griffen and Altrusa members Karen McAuley, Gail Cowden, Terri McClure, Sue McEvoy, Gay Kiker, Connie Brown, Pat Schrad and Mayor Shane Weber.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista helped transform the small rural Sulphur Springs Library.

Print Headline: Altrusa celebrates International Literacy Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT