Photo submitted Celebrated on Sept. 8 each year, International Literacy Day was created by UNESCO in 1967 to “remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.” The theme this year is Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces. Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista helped transform the small rural Sulphur Springs Library that is re-opening after being closed for seven years by donating 1,362 books, 40 DVDs and two cases of hand sanitizer to help the library re-open. Those pictured are (left) Library Director Melinda Griffen and Altrusa members Karen McAuley, Gail Cowden, Terri McClure, Sue McEvoy, Gay Kiker, Connie Brown, Pat Schrad and Mayor Shane Weber.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista helped transform the small rural Sulphur Springs Library.

Print Headline: Altrusa celebrates International Literacy Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content