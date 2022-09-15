Mayoral Forum scheduled for Oct. 3

THE WEEKLY VISTA NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: Bennett Horne [email protected]; Rusty Turner [email protected]

What: Bella Vista Mayoral Forum

When: 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Where: Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center, 101 Marina Drive, Bella Vista, Ark.

NOTE TO MEDIA: You are welcome to attend and cover this event. Please let us know if you plan to attend BY EMAILING ONE OF THE ABOVE CONTACTS.

BELLA VISTA -- Voters will hear firsthand from candidates running for Bella Vista mayor during a public forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center in Bella Vista. The election is Nov. 8. The forum, which is sponsored by The Weekly Vista, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Bella Vista Community Television and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, will be moderated by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Editor Rusty Turner.

The three candidates -- Steven Bourke, John Flynn and Randy Murray -- have been invited to participate.

Questions for the forum will be prepared by the news staffs of The Weekly Vista and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Members of the public may submit questions for consideration to be included in the forum at bvwv.nwaonline.com/forum/.

The forum will be live streamed on the nwaonline.com YouTube channel. A recording of the event will be available on the nwaonline.com YouTube Channel and on the Bella Vista Community Television YouTube channel.

A limited number of tickets to attend the forum are available at no charge. Seating is limited, so reservations will be required. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing The Weekly Vista at [email protected] There is a limit of four tickets per reservation.