Weekly Vista Obituaries for Sept. 14, 2022

Diane Margaret Dingmann

Diane Margaret Dingmann, 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug. 31, 2022, with family beside her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Stanley W. and Mildred I. Roberts; and sister, Roberta Johnston.

She is survived by her former spouse Don (Evelyn) Dingmann; two sons, Ward (Ann) Dingmann, Neal (Emily) Dingmann; and three grandchildren.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1941, graduating college from St. Cloud St. and teaching 5th grade for several years. She lived in Grantsburg, Wis., for 18 years, and spent the last 37 in northwest Arkansas. She enjoyed a variety of things, including music, sharing her gift of playing the piano and golf. She also had a passion for dogs, rescuing several over the years. There wasn't a casino in the area that she didn't enjoy and was always glad to share stories about her winnings, but few memories of any losses.

There will be a celebration of life in northwest Arkansas for family and friends at the end of the year to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary Alice Flaherty Johnson

Mary Alice Flaherty Johnson, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 9, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

She was born May 1, 1940 in Springhill, Kan., to Martin T. and Margaret A. McCoy Flaherty. She lived in Olathe, Kan., until she was six years old when her dad's work took the family to Fort Scott, Kan., for the next 10 years until she was 16. They then moved back to Olathe her junior year of high school and she graduated in 1958 from John P. St. John Memorial High School. She lived in Olathe until she moved in 2006 to Bella Vista. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church located in Bella Vista.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Sam Hamilton; her second husband, Russell S. Whited; her third husband, Howard Johnson; and two grandchildren, Tony L. "Squeekie" Pulliam, Cassandra "Cassie" Pulliam.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Valdez (Daniel) of Fort Scott, Kan.; and her three step-sons, Paul and Don Johnson of Topeka, Kan., and Ricky Whited of Dale, Texas.

A memorial visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, with a celebration of life following at 2 p.m., pastor Ron Hayes officiating.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Clare Ann (Cole) Stubbs

Clare Ann (Cole) Stubbs, 91, went to her heavenly home on September 9, 2022. She was born on November 8, 1930 in Roland, Iowa to Arnold and Inez (Egeland) Cole. She graduated from Waldorf College in Forest City and went on to teach school. She married Gerald (Jerry) Stubbs on July 1, 1951. She was beloved by all who knew her! Clare Ann was an amazing cook, loved to play golf, sing in the choir and volunteer any way she could at her church. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Joel Cole and sister Ethyleen Braathun. She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Gary) Lowe of Bella Vista, son Mark (Jan) of The Villages, FL, daughter Janet Epperson of Temple, TX; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on September 17th, 2022, at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista at 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Roland Cemetery on September 19th, 2022. Memorials may be made to United Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

