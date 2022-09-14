The Weekly Vista to host mayoral forum

Bella Vista voters will get to hear firsthand from the three candidates running for mayor in the November general election during a public forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at Lakepoint Restaurant and Events Center in Bella Vista.

The forum, which is being sponsored by The Weekly Vista, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Bella Vista Community Television and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, will be moderated by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Editor Rusty Turner.

"We're glad to be able to provide a way for Bella Vista voters to hear directly from the candidates asking for their votes to be mayor," Turner said. "Part of our job at The Weekly Vista is to help our readers and our communities to stay informed about the issues that affect them. This is one of the many ways we do that. We're grateful to our partners who are working with us to make this happen."

The three candidates -- Steven Bourke, John Flynn and Randy Murray -- will each get to make an opening statement, answer questions posed by the moderator and make a closing statement. Order for statements and responses to questions will be determined by a drawing to be held 15 minutes prior to the start of the forum.

Questions for the forum will be prepared by the news staffs of The Weekly Vista and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and will not be provided to the candidates in advance. Members of the public will also have an opportunity prior to the forum to go to the online address bvwv.nwaonline.com/forum/ and submit questions to be considered for inclusion in the forum.

The forum will be live streamed on the nwaonline.com YouTube channel and a recording of the event will be available for viewing on the nwaonline.com YouTube Channel and on the Bella Vista Community Television YouTube channel.

A limited number of tickets to attend the forum will be made available to the general public at no charge but, since seating is limited, tickets must be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing The Weekly Vista at [email protected] There is a limit of four tickets per reservation.

Audience members will be asked to refrain from applauding or responding during the forum and will not be allowed to bring posters, placards, balloons or other campaign paraphernalia to the forum.