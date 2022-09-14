Strut Your Mutt coming in October

BENTONVILLE -- Best Friends Animal Society's annual fundraising dog walk and festival, Strut Your Mutt, will come to northwest Arkansas for the first time ever on Oct. 8. The event brings together communities to raise money to save the lives of homeless pets. Participants can choose to support and raise funds for Best Friends or their favorite local participating animal welfare organization. The event will be held at Osage Park in Bentonville from 9 a.m.-noon.

On the day of the event, fundraising efforts are celebrated with the group dog walk, followed by a fun-filled festival where four- and two-legged participants of all ages can enjoy a smooch your pooch photo booth, food trucks, raffles, music, contests and more. This year's fundraising goal is $50,000. Registration starts at 9 a.m., the walk begins at 10 a.m. and the event ends at noon.

Best Friends Strut Your Mutt in northwest Arkansas features local animal organizations raising crucial funds needed to save the lives of more pets in their care. Walkers can sign up as individuals or members of a team. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. The event is not limited to dog lovers; many cat organizations have also benefitted from being a part of Strut Your Mutt. For full information on participating rescue groups and shelters, fundraising opportunities, walk and festival details, and more, visit strutyourmutt.org.

Best Friends has been helping local animal rescue groups and shelters for more than 26 years to raise funds for their lifesaving work through Strut Your Mutt walks around the country. Nationally the fundraising goal for Strut Your Mutt 2022 is $1.3 million.

Thank you to our sponsors ACANA and the official Best Friends Credit Card (in partnership with Credit One Bank) who help make Strut Your Mutt a huge lifesaving success.

In Bentonville, Best Friends runs a Lifesaving Center, is opening a Pet Resource Center early 2023, and leads the NWA PAW coalition. To learn more, visit: bestfriends.org/nwa.

• • •

About Best Friends Animal Society Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,800 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.