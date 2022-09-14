Skeleton Acres, sister business to Skeleton House, to open in Noel

PINEVILLE -- Skeleton Acres, owned by Teah Bidwell, owner and founder of Skeleton House, will soon open in Noel. The business will offer various Halloween-themed activities for all ages.

Bidwell, owner and founder of Skeleton Acres and Skeleton House, said she is excited to add Skeleton Acres to Noel, noting she fell in love with the area and atmosphere. Bidwell said this year the business will take part in the Elk River Haunted Float.

Bidwell said this year Skelton Acres is finding its footing but hopes that next year she can offer a spook house, activities for adults and children, the option to camp, games and art showcased by local artists.

"Skelton Acres is going to have half of the land kid-friendly, which means there will be a walk-through in the woods, there will be games ... it's going to be light-hearted," Bidwell said. "And the other half of the land is going to be much more for the older kids and the parents, where it's going to be a giant maze, a trail to go through to get all the way to the end to get to the professional haunted house."

Bidwell said she hopes to bring an outing for families to Noel during the fall season.

"My goal is to bring revenue, fun and family-friendly events to Noel," Bidwell said.

Bidwell said she's looking forward to starting Skelton Acres, as Halloween is a self-proclaimed passion of hers.

"I always get super excited because Halloween is such a passion of mine," Bidwell said, laughing. "I love watching little kids smile. When they get so excited about something that doesn't have to be scary all the time, and give them that entry-level fun, creativity, imagination and fantasy world that we've given them at Skeleton House for six years, I just get so happy making them happy."

The non-profit is currently looking for volunteers in various areas. Interested parties can reach out to Teah Bidwell at Skeleton House in Bella Vista.